A woman has died after a fire in a village in North Lanarkshire.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze in Gartcosh at lunchtime on Wednesday.

Several crews attended the two-storey house in Coatbridge Road but the blaze was already well established and the woman was later found dead inside.

A joint Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service investigation has begun into the cause of the fire which was reported at 12:27.