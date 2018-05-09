Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was hit by a Mercedes on Jamaica Street, at the junction with Midland Street

An 84-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Glasgow city centre on Tuesday.

The woman was hit by a white Mercedes at about 13:15 on Jamaica Street at the corner of Midland Street.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

Police investigating the incident have appealed for any witnesses to come forward in a bid to establish exactly what happened.

PC Elaine Scott said: "Jamaica Street was busy with members of the public at the time of the incident and it is important that anyone with information that could assist our inquiries comes forward.

"I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened, or observed a white Mercedes on the road prior to the incident."