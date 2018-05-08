Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kenny Reilly was a passenger in a BMW when he was shot at traffic lights in Maryhill

The car driven by the killers of a man who was shot in the head in Glasgow had been stolen almost a month before the attack, police have revealed.

Kenny Reilly, 29, died after being shot by a masked gunman at a set of traffic lights in the Maryhill area of the city on 16 April.

Police said the car used in the attack was a black Ford S Max people carrier, which was found burnt-out nearby.

It had been stolen from the Giffnock area overnight between 17 and 18 March.

Senior investigating officer Det Supt Kenny Graham said there had been sightings of the car being driven between the date it was stolen and when it was found on fire in Craigieburn Gardens after the shooting.

"These sightings are currently under investigation by the Kenny Reilly murder investigation team and officers are conducting extensive CCTV investigations into these sightings," he said.

"I can also confirm that we have captured forensic evidence from the examination of the Ford S Max at the location where it was set on fire."

Mr Reilly, from Ruchill, was shot as he sat in a silver BMW at the junction of Maryhill Road and Bilsland Drive at about 22:20 on 16 April.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary by ambulance, but died in hospital days later.

Det Supt Graham said "extensive inquiries" were continuing into the "senseless" killing.

He also renewed appeals for anyone with information about the "targeted" attack to get in touch with police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who saw a black Ford S Max in the area on the night of 16 April or before the shooting.