Image caption Mr Johal has been accused of conspiracy to murder Hindu leaders and being involved in the murder of a Christian priest

A Scottish Sikh man being held in India on suspicion of involvement in murder is expected to find out the charges he faces.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was arrested in Punjab last November.

Campaigners said the 31-year-old Sikh has been held without charge and tortured. Indian authorities said he is being investigated over seven counts of aiding and abetting of murder.

His supporters will protest at the United Nations offices in Geneva later.

Arvind Chhabra, from the BBC's Punjabi service, said Mr Johal was appearing in court on Friday along with others accused of involvement in the crimes.

He told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland radio programme that the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a central agency established by the Indian government to combat terror in India, would outline the charges against Mr Johal.

"The charges against each of the accused, including Jagtar Singh Johal, will be read out to them and a copy will be supplied to the lawyers as well," he said.

"They will be asked if they did commit these crimes or not. So it depends, if they say they did not then the trial begins after that, if they confess to it then the judge is free to decide whatever he wants."

Image caption A protest was held in London last month to coincide with a visit from the Indian prime minister

Meanwhile campaigners, including members of the Sikh Federation and Sikhs from across Europe are planning to gather outside the UN in Geneva for a protest.

They want the United Nations to investigate their allegations and say they are relying on the organisation to uphold Mr Johal's rights.

The Indians authorities have maintained that due process is being followed and the Punjabi police have denied allegations of torture.

Theresa May discussed the case with the Indian Prime Minister when he visited London last month.

Mr Johal's family have said he was a peaceful activist who had contributed to a website remembering the 1984 massacre at the Golden Temple at Amritsar but was not a militant.

He was arrested in Punjab on 4 November, just over a fortnight after his wedding.