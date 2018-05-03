Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after suffering a "catastrophic" head injury

A man who died after a shooting at traffic lights in Glasgow was shot twice in the head.

The Euan Johnston murder trial was told by a forensic scientist that the 26-year-old was hit once above his right ear and once at his right temple.

Neil McKay told the jury three 9mm bullets were fired at Mr Johnston as he sat in the drivers' seat of his Audi at the junction of Shields Road and Scotland Street in November 2016.

David Scott, 33, denies murder.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Mr McKay told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC that three bullets were fired at "EJ" Johnston as he sat in the car at about 23:40.

He said the bullets could have been fired from a self-loading pistol, a carbine or a rifle.

Mr McKay said: "Three shots were fired at the vehicle, two through the driver's window and one into the door seal on the driver's door."

The jury was shown a computer generated image of the catastrophic head injuries suffered by Mr Johnston.

Penetrating injuries

There were the two gunshot wounds and another wound which may have been caused by a spent cartridge hitting his head.

Mr Prentice asked what caused these penetrating injuries and Mr McKay replied: "Two bullets, and the third injury could have been caused by a spinning bullet jacket having been discharged and striking the deceased's head base first."

The court was told that Mr McKay was present when the post-mortem examination was carried out on Mr Johnston.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that a computer generated model was later produced in order to work out where the bullets had been fired from.

Image caption Euan Johnston was shot in his car at a junction on Scotland Street in Glasgow's south side

Mr McKay said this suggested the shots were fired from a slightly elevated position.

Mr Prentice asked if that could include a person standing and shooting, and Mr McKay replied: "Yes."

The forensic scientist was then asked if his findings were also consistent with the shots being fired from a "slightly higher vehicle" and he responded: "Yes."

Microscopic marks

The court heard that a spent bullet cartridge was found in Shields Road and another in a burned out Audi Q5, which prosecutors claim was used in the shooting.

Mr McKay said he examined both cartridge casings and told the jury: "Microscopic marks show they have both been discharged from the same firearm."

The court was told that the cartridge case in the Audi Q5 was found under melted plastic near the front seat.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.