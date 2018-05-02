Image caption The plant near Largs was originally planned to operate until 2011 but that was extended

One of the reactors at the Hunterston B nuclear power station could remain offline for months after fresh cracks were found in its core.

EDF energy said such cracks were a known problem but were developing at a faster rate than anticipated.

The firm is working with regulators to better understand the long term future of the site in North Ayrshire.

The company says it fully expects the reactor to return to service by the end of the year.

In a statement, it said reactor 3 had been offline since 9 March for a routine inspection and that the cracks were not unexpected.

It said: "The inspections confirmed the expected presence of new keyway root cracks in the reactor core and also identified these happening at a slightly higher rate than modelled.

"EDF Energy has today decided that, while Hunterston B reactor 3 could return to operation from the current outage, it will remain offline while the company works with the regulator to ensure that the longer term safety case reflects the findings of the recent inspections and includes the results obtained from other analysis and modelling."

Cracks were previously found in one of the reactors at the plant following routine inspections in 2014.

At the time, the Scottish government said the development was concerning, and asked for reassurances from nuclear regulators.

Hunterston B was originally planned to operate until 2011 but that has been extended and it could stay in operation for another five years.