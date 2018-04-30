Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Danielle Carruthers was speaking to Euan Johnston when shots were fired

A man's partner was on the phone to him when he was shot at traffic lights in Glasgow, a court has heard.

Danielle Carruthers, 33, said she called her boyfriend of three and a half years Euan Johnston to ask when he would be home.

After hearing a car engine and a bang she heard his friend reveal he had been shot in the face.

Anthony Ruthven, 32, and David Scott, 33, deny murdering Euan "EJ" Johnston in Kinning Park in November 2016.

Giving evidence at the High Court in Glasgow, Ms Carruthers said: "He said he was on the way to drop his friend Brian McMahon off and would be home soon.

"Immediately after he said that there was a revving of the car and a loud bang. I was shouting 'Euan are you alright?'"

The 33-year-old said: "I didn't know what had happened. It wasn't until I heard Brian screaming' Euan, Euan, Euan,' over and over again I knew something was wrong."

She told jurors she then heard another voice on the phone saying: "Who is that?" and the reply: "EJ has been shot in the face."

Prosecutors claim Mr Ruthven and Mr Scott - while acting with others unknown - repeatedly shot at Mr Johnston from an Audi Q5 - and then sped off.

Mr Ruthven also faces a separate attempted murder and assault charge in connection with alleged incidents on 12 August 2016.

The court heard Mr Johnston died from a catastrophic head injury after being shot in his Audi RS4 car, at traffic lights.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in Glasgow

Ms Carruthers told prosecutor Alex Prentice QC that she quickly got dressed and then drove towards the Royal Infirmary in Glasgow.

For a while she said she could still hear what was happening in Scotland Street on her phone as she drove.

She said: "I could hear someone saying 'Take your jacket off and wrap it round his head.'"

She added: "I was in a panic, I hung up and called Euan's dad. He told me to come and get him right away and we drove to the new hospital."

The court was told when she arrived at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital Mr Johnston was on a life support machine.

Mr Prentice asked her: "Were you there when the decision was made to switch off the life support machine," and she replied: "Yes."

'Tinted windows'

When asked if Mr Johnston was in employment at the time Ms Carruthers replied: "I'm not sure."

Defence QC Donald Findlay asked: "Did he have any businesses that he ran?" and the witness replied: "I'm not sure."

The QC went on: "You weren't short of money," and she replied: "No."

Earlier an off-duty policeman told the jury he saw a blue Audi Q5 with tinted windows drive past at speed in Scotland Street at 23:35 or 23:40 on 15 November.

He said he was so concerned by the driving that he noted the registration number and dialled 101 to report it.

The car was later found burned out.

The trial before judge Lady Stacey continues.