Image copyright Police Scotland

Human remains found in Glasgow have been identified as those of missing woman Julie Reilly.

The 47-year-old, from Govan, was reported missing on 15 February after failing to turn up to several appointments.

Detectives are continuing to search a number of locations in the Drumoyne and Govan areas.

They said police activity was likely to continue in these areas as part of the ongoing investigation.

Members of the public were encouraged to contact police with any information or concerns.

A statement from Police Scotland said: "The response from members of the public has been very positive and encouraging and police have received numerous calls regarding suitcases and other items.

"All of these items are being thoroughly investigated, but in the vast majority of cases, they have turned out to be animal remains or other items unrelated to the investigation."

A man appeared in court on Wednesday charged with the murdering Ms Reilly.

Andrew Wallace, 41, made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.