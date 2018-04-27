Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Euan Johnston died in hospital after being shot in Glasgow

A man who died after a shooting in Glasgow "had no enemies" according to a close friend.

Euan "EJ" Johnston was shot in the head in Kinning Park in November 2016.

His friend Sharon Gall told police people had "not a bad word to say" about the 26-year-old. Giving evidence in court, she broke down when shown a picture of him.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Anthony Ruthven and David Scott - both 33 - deny murdering Mr Johnston.

Miss Gall, 39, told jurors she was one of the last people to speak with the victim.

She told the court Mr Johnston was near a possible shooting months before his death and described a number of alleged incidents on 12 August 2016.

This included a time Miss Gall was at her home in the city's Springburn with others including Mr Johnston.

'Popping noises'

She remembered her then partner Craig Shaw having a cut eye and Gary Bradburn - an ex-lover - driving a van at a Jeep.

Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC asked: "So, he deliberately drove into the Jeep - then you heard a noise after the collision?"

Miss Gall said: "Popping noises."

Mr Prentice asked: "Where was EJ at the time of the popping noises?"

She replied: "At the bottom of the garden...cannot remember where he was."

The advocate depute then asked: "Did EJ hide anywhere?"

Miss Gall said she did not know if he did, but may have "stood behind" a neighbour's Mercedes.

Mr Prentice asked if she considered there was a danger to which the witness replied: "Yes."

She was asked what she done afterwards - but Miss Gall said: "Nothing I could do...did not know who it was."

'Dangerous and alarming'

Mr Prentice suggested she could have called the police.

He then asked her was she familiar with the term "grass" and Miss Gall admitted she was.

Mr Prentice said there "appears to be shots fired" in what he described as a "dangerous and alarming" situation.

But, he added Miss Gall had not given a "full account" to officers.

The prosecutor: "You did not want to be a grass and refused to tell the police what happened?"

Miss Gall: "I will say yes."

Mr Prentice then later asked: "Are you frightened to give evidence?"

Miss Gall: "Not an ideal situation, but not frightened, no."

The trial, before Judge Lady Stacey, continues.