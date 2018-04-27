Image caption Shayla and Lynette Greenop deny the charges

The prosecution case has concluded in a trial where a woman's daughter and sister are accused of her murder.

Lynette Greenop, 40, and Shayla Greenop, 20, are accused of murdering 46-year-old Sharon Greenop. Her badly decomposed body was found at their home in Troon.

A charge which alleged that the women had claimed Sharon's benefits after her death have now been withdrawn.

The pair remain accused of murdering Sharon, which they both deny.

The body of Sharon Greenop was found in her bed on 10 November 2016. The jury has heard she may have been dead for several weeks.

A pathologist told the High Court in Glasgow that she had sustained 19 rib fractures and additional fractures to the neck, but the cause of death was "unascertained".

Sharon, who was disabled, had a history of being admitted to hospital after falling.

A fraud charge against Lynette and Shayla Greenop has been withdrawn. It had alleged that they cleaned up blood in the bedroom, burned scented candles and failed to notify Sharon's death to the Department of Works and Pensions in order to obtain her £386.88-a-week benefits.

A breach of the peace charge which alleged they made offensive remarks about their sister and mother was also withdrawn, as was a charge of theft and an allegation that Lynette Greenop had claimed £62.10 a week in carer's allowance.

Lynette Greenop is accused of assaulting her sister by striking her on the head and body on various occasions between 11 November 2009 and 8 September 2016.

She and her niece are both accused of murder.

It is alleged that that they repeatedly struck Sharon on her head and body with an object or objects unknown, compressed her neck and applied pressure to her chest, failed to obtain medical help for her and murdered her.

Both women deny the charges against them.

The trial before Lady Carmichael continues.