M8 motorway closed near Glasgow after accident
- 26 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
One of Scotland's busiest motorways has been closed by an accident.
All traffic was diverted from the M8's eastbound carriageway to the west of Glasgow city centre while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
At about 05:50, a car could be seen on its roof close to junction 26 Hillington.
Queues built up quickly as vehicles were forced to leave the motorway. The carriageway re-opened at about 07:40.