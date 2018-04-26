Image copyright @energy_icon

One of Scotland's busiest motorways has been closed by an accident.

All traffic was diverted from the M8's eastbound carriageway to the west of Glasgow city centre while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

At about 05:50, a car could be seen on its roof close to junction 26 Hillington.

Queues built up quickly as vehicles were forced to leave the motorway. The carriageway re-opened at about 07:40.