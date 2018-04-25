Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms Reilly was last seen in the Govan area on 6 April

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of grandmother Julie Reilly.

Andrew Wallace made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The 41-year-old is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Ms Reilly was reported missing having last been seen at a supermarket near her home in the city's Govan in February.

Mr Wallace was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court next week.