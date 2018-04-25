Man appears in court charged with murder of Julie Reilly
- 25 April 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of grandmother Julie Reilly.
Andrew Wallace made no plea during a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The 41-year-old is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
Ms Reilly was reported missing having last been seen at a supermarket near her home in the city's Govan in February.
Mr Wallace was remanded in custody and is expected to return to court next week.