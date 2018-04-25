Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop was found dead at her home on 10 November 2016

A daughter charged with killing her mother said she did not know what happened to her.

Shayla Greenop, 20, was described as being in tears as she was quizzed by police.

She was interviewed by detectives after Sharon Greenop was found dead at their home in Troon, South Ayrshire, in November 2016.

Shayla Greenop and her aunt Lynnette Greenop, 40, are accused of murdering the 46-year-old.

Jurors have heard the body could have been lying there for weeks.

But Shayla Greenop told officers: "I don't know...I don't know what happened."

It is claimed Sharon Greenop was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

The High Court in Glasgow heard Shayla Greenop was interviewed by police in December 2016.

'Head bowed'

Prosecutor Ashley Edwards QC asked Det Sgt Kevin Clark - one of the officers who spoke with her - how her demeanour was at one stage.

DS Clark replied: "She had her head bowed...crouched over. She was in tears at various points.

"She was quiet, not looking at me in the eye and sitting side-on at her lawyer."

The officer said that changed with Shayla Greenop then "sitting upright, speaking more clearly and loudly".

The jury heard how it was put to her during the interview that her mother had been "brutally murdered" and that the police are "not making this up".

The murder charge alleges Sharon Greenop was repeatedly struck with object or objects and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted by means unknown and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues..