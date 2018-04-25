Image copyright Scottish SPCA

Caring workmen have saved the life of a fox cub after spotting it in a skip in South Lanarkshire.

The six-week old animal was covered in petrol and mud, and was also in deep water.

She had survived by standing on a piece of wood in the skip, keeping her head above the waterline.

The Scottish SPCA is now caring for the cub at their National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Clackmannanshire,

Cub Named 'Diesel'

Workmen found the fox cub in a skip in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on 16 April.

Staff at the rescue centre have named her Diesel.

They hope to release the cub back into the wild later this year, once she is strong enough to fend for herself.

Image copyright SSPCA

Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Diesel was discovered by workmen in a skip where she was deep in water but had managed to keep her head above water by standing on a piece of wood. With no sign of her mother, they gave our animal helpline a call.

"We had to wash Diesel immediately to prevent the petrol damaging her eyes and being ingested.

"She handled the wash well and has been feeding, so we'll be mixing her in with other cubs of a similar size and age to be released back into the wild as a group later in the year."

'Very Lucky'

The SSPCA has advised people living in more rural locations to leave cubs alone and check on them after a couple of hours as their mother may return for them.

Mr Seddon added: "Vixens will often move their cubs from one earth to another and if they are disturbed they'll leave the cubs and come back for them later.

"Often, vixens will not live in the same earth as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.

"Diesel was very lucky to have been spotted by these vigilant workmen and we are so grateful they called us."