The Glasgow Garden Festival was 30 years ago but still remains close the heart of the 'Dear Green Place'.
A section of the the south bank of the River Clyde was transformed from declining dockyard into green space, theme park and adventure playground.
Over five months from 26 April 1988 it attracted an amazing 4.3 million visitors and was credited with helping the process of reinventing Glasgow's image.
We asked for some of your memories of the festival and received loads of shots covering the opening ceremony, the giant flowers and a lot of original rollercoaster tickets.
Apologies to the many people who sent in pictures we haven't had space to use. All images copyrighted.