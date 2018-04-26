Image copyright Stewart Kerr Image caption This shot is taken from the top of the Clydesdale Bank Tower. Stewart Kerr says his main memory of the festival is of the huge variety of colour and displays.

The Glasgow Garden Festival was 30 years ago but still remains close the heart of the 'Dear Green Place'.

A section of the the south bank of the River Clyde was transformed from declining dockyard into green space, theme park and adventure playground.

Image copyright Jim Watt Image caption Jim Watt, from Largs, took this pic of his son Jamie enjoying some of the festival attractions. Jim says: "I have wonderful memories of the Garden Festival, what an amazing event and what wonderful weather. Glasgow should look back with pride."

Over five months from 26 April 1988 it attracted an amazing 4.3 million visitors and was credited with helping the process of reinventing Glasgow's image.

We asked for some of your memories of the festival and received loads of shots covering the opening ceremony, the giant flowers and a lot of original rollercoaster tickets.

Image copyright Anne Peters Image caption Just what is holding up that tap? Anne Peters, her husband Ray and daughter Angela made two trips to the Garden Festival. She says the festival was an unforgettable experience.

Image copyright David Murray Image caption David Murray, from Hamilton, sent us some great shots of the surprises amongst the garden displays around the site.

Image copyright Tony Sharp Image caption All aboard! Trams were a familiar site for festival-goers. Tony Sharp took this picture and says what he remembers most was the complete transformation of the site, the happy atmosphere throughout and the excellent weather.

Image copyright Ailie Duncan Image caption Ailie Duncan and husband Michael had season tickets and went weekly throughout the event. Here she is taking some time out with Para Handy.

Image copyright Catherine Craig Image caption The festival had flowers, big flowers and gigantic flowers. It was a magical place to visit, says Catherine Craig, who made a number of trips to be able to see more and more of the site.

Image copyright Suzanne Gill Image caption This is Suzanne Gill, in a yellow raincoat aged 3, with her dad Thomas Gill. Suzanne wasn't so lucky with the weather and her mum says this was the only time she smiled the whole day.

Image copyright Alan Cameron Image caption Alan Cameron remembers that there were boat trips on the Clyde from below the Tower. The Coca Cola rollercoaster, trams and fancy glass houses also stick in his mind.

Image copyright Michael Nicoll Image caption This striking and slightly moody shot of the sheer scale of the festival site was captured by Michael Nicoll.

Image copyright Clark Whyte Image caption Jings! Clark Whyte says that the festival was a fabulous advert for Glasgow and he got to meet a lifelong pal whom he still sees every Sunday - Oor Wullie.

Image copyright Lynda Chisholm Image caption Hello, is it me your looking for? Lynda Chisholm says BT had this giant phone at the festival, where they offered free phone calls to anyone, anywhere. This is Lynda phoning her mum in Victoria BC, Canada.

Image caption It's amazing how many tickets and mementos people have kept. Here we have a day ticket belonging to Stewart Kerr. Meanwhile, Beth Davies says this Garden Festival van is currently in use by her own children. And Julie Donaldson is still using her granny's key ring and says she managed to convince the rollercoaster operator she was tall enough to get on.

Image copyright Pat Ruxton Image caption And what a draw the rollercoaster was. It dominated the site along with the Tower and brought a little bit of Disneyland to the Clyde. Pat Ruxton said her son loved the Coca Cola ride much more than his mother and father.

Image copyright David Ross Image caption David Ross still remembers the thrill of getting on the front of the rollercoaster and the anticipation as it cranked its way up to the release point.

Image copyright Malcolm Kerr Image caption Malcolm Kerr captured this cheeky shot. He says it was simply a case of standing in the right place and waiting until the tower gondola got to the top. His overwhelming memories are of the "amazing creativity everywhere you looked" and everyone had a smile on their face.

Image copyright Gerry Hill Image caption Gerry Hill sent us this picture of the late Radio Clyde DJ "Mr Superbad" - aka Freddie Mack - entertaining the kids at the festival. The wee boy looking back is his son Gordon.

Image copyright David Lorimer Image caption Another season ticket holder was David Lorimer, who kept coming back with his family of four. This nice shot shows a bit of blethering "hanging out the windows".

Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont Image caption The official opening day of the festival was attended by Prince Charles and Princess Diana. Sylvia Beaumont, who sent this in, went every week - including the opening and the closing days.

Image copyright Pat Ruxton Image caption The royal couple toured the site by tram and also took a turn up the festival tower. Pat Ruxton says the opening ceremony was exciting, but rather chilly.

Image copyright Leonard Low Image caption When you've got giant flowers, some giant gardening tools are always handy. Leonard Low snapped these near the South Rotunda.

Image copyright Leonard Low Image caption Sculpture was a feature all around the site, in among the gardens, trams, train line, play parks and along the river.

Image copyright Sylvia Beaumont Image caption Another celebrity draw - this time Taggart, the late Mark McManus, judging a teddy bear competition.

Image copyright Leonard Low Image caption Glasgow or the city of the future? The festival site housed some early versions of the bold, shiny, glass buildings that now line parts of the Clyde.

Image copyright Allan Comrie Image caption Allan Comrie sent us this shot taken by his late father Allan M Comire, looking across the Clyde to Yorkhill. Allan says his parents made good use of their season tickets, even "bizarrely taking a trip on the Coca Cola Roller when, at their ages, they really should have known better".

Image copyright Janey Godley Image caption And finally here we have Ashley Storrie, Scottish comedian, aged 2, interrupting the live band with a mouth organ at the Garden Festival. This was kindly sent in by her mum, Janey Godley, also a Scottish comedian.

Apologies to the many people who sent in pictures we haven't had space to use. All images copyrighted.