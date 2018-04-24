Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ms Reilly was last seen in the Govan area on 6 April

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman missing in Glasgow for more than two months.

Julie Reilly, 47, was last seen on CCTV in an Aldi store in Govan on 6 February.

On Monday, police confirmed a murder investigation had begun into her death as forensic searches took place in the Drumoyne area of the city.

Police Scotland said a 41-year-old man had been arrested and inquires will continue.

Image caption A forensic team has been examining a piece of land close to where Ms Reilly lived

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Reilly was at 17:00 in the Aldi store on Paisley Road West.

She was reported missing on 15 February after she failed to turn up for a medical appointment and missed her grandson's first birthday.

Her mother and sister later made a public appeal for help in tracing her.

Ms Reilly had lived in the city for a number of years but her family is originally from Auchinleck in East Ayrshire.