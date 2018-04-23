Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The last confirmed sighting of Julie Reilly was at an Aldi store on 6 February

A murder investigation has begun into the death of a woman who disappeared in Glasgow more than two months ago.

Police Scotland confirmed that Julie Reilly, 47, was dead but would not say whether her body had been found.

Detectives are asking for help in tracing two suitcases they believe were discarded in the south of Glasgow, and which may provide vital clues.

Ms Reilly was last seen on CCTV on 6 February in an Aldi store in the Govan area of the city.

Det Ch Insp Mark Bell, of the major investigation team, said: "Inquiries carried out so far have revealed that two suitcases may contain evidence regarding Julie's disappearance.

"The suitcases are believed to have been discarded in the south side of Glasgow, particularly in the Cardonald, Cessnock and Govan areas of the city.

"They may have been left at a roadway, in a garden path, a park, a pathway or on waste ground."

"Members of the public with any information regarding Julie's disappearance, or who have recently observed a discarded suitcase in those areas, are urged to contact police as a matter of urgency."

The last confirmed sighting of Ms Reilly was at 17:00 on 6 February at the Aldi store on Paisley Road West.

She was reported missing on 15 February after she failed to turn up for her grandson's first birthday.

Her mother and sister later made a public appeal for help in tracing her.

Ms Reilly had lived in the city for a number of years but her family is originally from Auchinleck, East Ayrshire.