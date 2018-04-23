Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

Police found an internet search for "Scotland serial killers" during an investigation into two women charged with murdering a disabled woman.

Officers also discovered checks for "Peter Tobin" and "Peter Manuel".

There was further research online for how long "the integrity of a crime scene" is kept.

They were found after the body of Sharon Greenop was discovered at her home in Troon, South Ayrshire, in November 2016.

Her sister Lynnette Greenop, 40, and her daughter Shayla Greenop, 20, are accused of her murder.

It is claimed Sharon Greenop was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

The High Court in Glasgow heard police examined two Samsung phones during the investigation.

Number of victims

The jury was previously told Shayla Greenop had earlier handed over a mobile voluntarily.

Police Scotland's Cyber Crime Unit carried out checks on phones, including what had been accessed online.

The trial heard there had been an internet search for "Scotland serial killers".

A check of the web history further revealed a number of sites had been looked at.

This included a search on Wikipedia for "Peter Manuel".

Amongst other names were "Peter Tobin", "Robert Black" and "Archibald Hall".

Adult adoption

A further check was for a "list of serial killers by number of victims".

Other searches included "How long is the integrity of a crime scene kept" and "How long to complete an adult adoption".

The murder charge alleges Sharon Greenop was repeatedly struck with object or objects and had her neck compressed.

It is said injuries were also inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

The two accused, who both live in Ayr, deny all charges.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.