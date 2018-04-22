Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was sexually assaulted in woods behind the ON-X sports centre

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted after she went into woods to look for a lost item.

The girl had been with friends in the wood behind the ON-X sports centre, off Linwood's Brediland Road, at about 21:45 on Saturday.

The group had parted to go their separate ways home but the teenager returned to the wood to search for her lost property.

She was grabbed from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The man was not known to the victim and has been described as being in his early 20s with dark stubble. He was wearing a dark hooded top and dark trousers.

He left the wood following the incident and the victim ran home and told her mother what had happened. The police were then called.

Det Sgt Alex Allardyce, from Paisley CID, said: "This was an extremely traumatic ordeal for the victim and specialist officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances surrounding what happened.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area near to the sports centre on Brediland Road around 9.45pm on Saturday and may have noticed a man matching the above description, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."