Fire crews tackle blaze at One O One shop in Glasgow
- 22 April 2018
Firefighters have tackled an overnight blaze at a shop in Glasgow
They were called to the fire at the One O One store in Lochend Road, in the Easterhouse area of the city, at about 02:45.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said five crews were involved in the operation to bring the flames under control.
There have been no reports of any casualties and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.