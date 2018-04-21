Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Orcas were seen between Gourock and Dunoon

A pod of killer whales - including at least one calf - has been spotted in the River Clyde.

The mammals, which have been dubbed "urban Orcas" by one expert, have been filmed near Gourock and Dunoon.

David Nairn, of Clyde Porpoise marine mammal project, told the BBC Scotland website that they are regularly seen near Arran in the Firth of Clyde.

However, they have not been regular visitors to the upper Clyde for many years.

Chris Denovan said he saw up to six of the mammals when he filmed them in water near Dunoon earlier this week.

They were also spotted by Lindsay Moss during a Western Ferries trip between Gourock and Dunoon on Saturday afternoon.

Image copyright Chris Denovan Image caption Chris Denovan said he saw up to six of the mammals in water near Dunoon

Mr Nairn said her video footage clearly shows at least one calf, which was being taught to eat by other members of the pod.

He said they were likely to have been attracted to the Clyde by its abundance of food - porpoises and seals.

"It's absolutely fantastic for the Clyde," he said. "It's just so exciting. Everyone's on the beach with binoculars".

However, he said there were some concerns about the effect a Joint Warrior military exercise could have on the pod.

He said he had alerted Belfast Coastguard as well as Faslane naval base to the presence of the whales.