Glasgow & West Scotland

Biker dies in crash with ambulance near Lochgair

  • 21 April 2018

A man has died after his motorbike was in collision with an ambulance on the A83 in Argyll.

The crash happened near Lochgair at about 14:30.

Police Scotland closed the road between A816 Lochgilphead and A819 Inverary and put a diversion has been put in place.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulance was returning to its base at the time and there were no patients on board.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites