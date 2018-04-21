A man has died after his motorbike was in collision with an ambulance on the A83 in Argyll.

The crash happened near Lochgair at about 14:30.

Police Scotland closed the road between A816 Lochgilphead and A819 Inverary and put a diversion has been put in place.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed that the ambulance was returning to its base at the time and there were no patients on board.