A 24-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempting to murder a man and shooting at another flat.

Jonathan Adair and others allegedly shot at Paul Fleming while he was in his car in Lenzie, East Dunbartonshire, on 23 November last year.

He faces a second charge that, while acting with others on the same day, he fired two bullets from a handgun at a ground floor window in Renfrew.

Mr Adair, from East Kilbride, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Papers from the court claim that Mr Adair and others carried out the attempted murder on Mr Fleming and did "discharge a handgun at him whilst he was driving".

Mr Adair and others allegedly "did culpably and recklessly discharged a firearm, namely a handgun, and did fire two bullets through a window at a property then occupied by John Jackson".

Mr Adair made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at a full committal hearing next week.