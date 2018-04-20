Arrested man released after woman's death

Image caption The investigation is continuing at the flat in Alexander Place

A man arrested in connection with the death of a woman in East Dunbartonshire has been released.

The 32-year-old was one of two men held by police after the body of Jennifer Morgan, 33, was found in Waterside, Kirkintilloch, on Wednesday.

She was discovered with the stab wounds, in the back garden of her property in Alexander Place.

Police said the 32-year-old was released pending further enquiries. A 39-year-old man remains in custody.

A neighbour said Ms Morgan had only moved into the flat two or three weeks ago.

He said his daughter, a nurse, had rushed to help but she could not find a pulse.