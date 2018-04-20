Image copyright Iain McLellan/Spindrift Photo Agency Image caption Bryan McNulty said he could not recall the incident which left him with multiple injuries

A judge has told a driver to "get a grip" after he drove up a street the wrong way to hit a pedestrian.

Jordan Devine, 23, was originally charged with attempted murder after the incident in Glasgow's Jamaica Street in January 2017.

But he was convicted of the reduced charge of dangerous driving for hitting Bryan McNulty after he threw a bottle at Devine's car.

Devine was given a three year driving ban and 150 hours of community work.

Footage of the incident shown to a jury showed Mr McNulty, 33, being thrown into the air by the impact.

He suffered a fractured skull and had to have a metal plate inserted in his arm.

Image copyright Google Image caption Jamaica Street in Glasgow is one-way

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lady Stacey told Devine: "This was shocking driving. You drove in the wrong direction in a busy city centre road when it was full of cars and pedestrians.

"It seems you lost your temper when Mr McNulty threw a bottle at your car. Your conduct was reactionary and reckless rather than premeditated.

"You must realise you can't lose your temper when behind the wheel of a car. If you do, you are a danger to everyone on the road."

'No recollection'

Lady Stacey told Devine, who wants to become an engineer, that he "needs to get a grip" and turn his life around.

In evidence Mr McNulty said he has no recollection of what happened to him.

He said he ended up in hospital, but had no memory of how he got there.

During his trial Devine admitted driving the car, but denied attempting to murder Mr McNulty.