Man charged over two firearms incidents
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in charged in connection with two firearms incidents that took place on the same evening last year.
In the first, shots were fired at a Kia Picanto car in Langmuirhead Road, Lenzie, near Glasgow, at about 20:45 on Thursday 23 November.
Later, at about 23:50, a firearm was discharged at the window of a flat in Kenley Road, near Braehead shopping centre in Renfrewshire.
No-one was injured in either incident.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.