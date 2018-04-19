Glasgow & West Scotland

Images released in Glasgow city centre assault

  • 19 April 2018
CCTV images
Image caption Images show the man police want to speak to

Police investigating a serious assault in Glasgow have issued images of a man they want to speak to.

The attack on a 31-year-old man took place in Mitchell Lane in the city centre at about 17:00 on 16 February. The victim required hospital treatment.

The man being sought by police is thought to be in his mid 20s. He was wearing a black jacket and grey hooded jumper with Nike branding.

He also wore black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The man was carrying a drawstring JD Sports bag.

Police said the man may have been homeless and was begging in Mitchell Lane at the time of the incident.

Det Con Kieran Guy said: "A violent assault like this within Glasgow city centre cannot be tolerated and we seek the assistance of the public in tracking down those responsible"

