A boy has been taken to hospital after becoming trapped in an escalator at the Glasgow Science Centre.

The emergency services were called after his foot was caught in the mechanism shortly after midday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was asked to assist with the incident.

After being freed, the boy was checked over by ambulance personnel before being transferred to Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call today at 1216 hours to attend an incident at Glasgow Science Centre.

"We dispatched one ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.

"One child was transported to the Royal Hospital for Children."