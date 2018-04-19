A murder inquiry has been launched following the death of a woman in East Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Waterside area of Kirkintilloch on Wednesday afternoon.

The body of the 33-year-old was found in the back yard of the property. It is understood she had been stabbed.

A neighbour said the woman's daughter had been sitting crying on the pavement outside the house on Wednesday, saying that she thought her mother was dead.

Michael Dunn said the girl, aged 11, was collected by her father.

Mr Dunn said his daughter, a nurse, went to the back garden and discovered the woman's body.