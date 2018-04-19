Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on University Avenue close to its junction with Southpark Avenue

A 24-year-old woman who was hit by a car in the west end of Glasgow has died.

The student was struck on University Avenue by a Ford Fiesta being driven by a 42-year-old man at about 17:25 on Tuesday.

She was being treated for a head injury at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died earlier on Thursday.

Police, who renewed an appeal for witnesses, said a full report would be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.

The incident happened close to the junction with Southpark Avenue.

The university has been providing support to the woman's family and friends.