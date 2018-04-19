Image copyright Google Image caption Police say a Nissan Qashqai was seen in the area two hours before the robbery

Detectives have revealed details of a car used in a violent robbery at an isolated farmhouse.

Four men, one armed with a machete, "terrorised" a family during the raid at their home in East Kilbride.

A couple and their son were woken by smashing glass at Castlehill Farm, Kittochside, at about 04:00 on Saturday.

Police now say a black Nissan Qashqai car used by the masked gang had been in the area two hours before the raid.

They also say the same vehicle may have been used in a second robbery.

Burnt out

The vehicle was found burnt out in Kirkton Place in Blantyre on Tuesday.

During the farmhouse raid, the gang assaulted a 55-year-old man with a machete, leaving him with a leg injury.

His wife, 56, and and their 26-year-old son were left fearing for their lives.

They were held in a bedroom upstairs whilst the suspects ransacked the property.

The gang made off with cash, jewellery, car keys and the family's black Range Rover.

The injured man has since been released from Hairmyres Hospital.

Det Insp Susie Cairns, Cambuslang CID, said: "The suspects, along with a fifth man who was waiting outside in a black Nissan Qashqai, fled the house in the two cars along Carmunnock bypass and then towards Croftfoot Road and Blairbeth Road, before abandoning the Range Rover in the Mount Vernon area.

"A black Nissan Qashqai was recovered burnt out in Kirkton Place, Blantyre, around 1.45 am on Tuesday morning, 17 April.

"We know from our inquiries that the men involved had been in the Kittochside area for at least two hours prior to the robbery, so are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone or vehicles hanging about from 2am onwards."

'Frightening experience'

She added: "The robbery was violent and the men had absolutely no regard for anyone in the house.

"It was a horrible and very frightening experience for the family who genuinely feared for the life throughout the ordeal.

"We are also looking into the possibility that the same men were responsible for a further robbery resulting in the theft of a VW Golf from outside a hotel near to Bellziehill Roundabout, Bellshill, around 10.30pm on Friday 13 April.

"A black Nissan Qashqai is also thought to have been involved in this incident."

Drivers who may have dashcam footage from the area have been asked to come forward.

The balaclava-clad suspects were white and had local accents.

One of them was in his early 20s and was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood covering his face.