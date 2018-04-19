Image copyright Alan Dimmick Image caption John Russell's work Cellular Worlds at the GoMA is featured

One of the biggest celebrations of contemporary art in the UK will open in Glasgow on Friday, 20 April.

GI - the Glasgow International festival of art - is the biggest to date, featuring the work of 268 artists in 78 venues.

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Mark Leckey's piece Nobodaddy at the Tramway

The venues include conventional art spaces and more unusual locations including a charity shop and a disused gas purifier shed.

The Scottish government has announced that this will be the second Glasgow festival to be eligible for their Expo fund which allows artists to develop events and partnerships beyond their 18-day event.

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Lubaina Himid's Breaking in, Breaking out, Breaking up, Breaking down at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum

Image copyright Keith Hunter Image caption Mick Peter's The Regenerators at Dalmarnock Gas Purifier Shed is one of the most prominent features at this year's festival

Image copyright Patrick Jameson Image caption Nicolas Party's Head stands out at The Modern Institute

Image copyright McAteer Image caption Torsten Lauschmann's War of the Corners at the Reid Gallery

