Man taken to hospital after 'liquid attack' in shop
A man was treated in hospital after he was allegedly attacked with liquid in a South Lanarkshire shop.
The incident happened in Scotmid on Old Edinburgh Road, Uddingston at about 20:00 on Tuesday.
A 38-year-old victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with a facial injury before being released.
Police declined to comment on the liquid but confirmed a 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.
The suspect is expected to appear before Airdrie Sheriff Court on Thursday.