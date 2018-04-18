Image caption Mr Johal has been accused of conspiracy to murder Hindu leaders and being involved in the murder of a Christian priest

Supporters of a Scottish man detained in India on suspicion of murder have staged a protest in London.

Jagtar Singh Johal, from Dumbarton, was arrested in Punjab last November.

Campaigners said the 31-year-old Sikh has been held without charge and tortured. Indian authorities said he is being investigated over seven counts of aiding and abetting of murder.

The protest coincided with the arrival in the UK of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is in London for the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

Mr Johal's family have said he was a peaceful activist who had contributed to a website remembering the 1984 massacre at the Golden Temple at Amritsar but was not a militant.

He was arrested in Punjab on 4 November, just over a fortnight after his wedding.

His supporters claim he has had limited access to his family and to a lawyer, and they have also said reports of torture have been ignored.

Charandeep Singh, from Glasgow Gurdwara, travelled from Scotland to take part in the protest in Parliament Square.

He told BBC Scotland: "What we are asking and urging the government of India and the authorities to do is to actually present the evidence and actually outline what the official charge is.

"If we understand what the official charge is, if there is one, then we are able to present a case, and he can actually rightfully defend himself."

The Indian High Commission has previously said each of the cases against Mr Johal was proceeding "strictly as per due process of Indian law, as in any mature democratic set-up".