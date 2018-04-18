Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on University Avenue close to its junction with Southpark Avenue

A 24-year-old woman is in a critical condition after she was hit by car in the west end of Glasgow.

The student was struck on University Avenue by a Ford Fiesta being driven by a 42-year-old man at about 17:25 on Tuesday.

The woman is being treated for a head injury at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where her condition was described as critical.

The driver of the Fiesta was uninjured but badly shaken.

Insp William Graham, based at Helen Street police office, urged witnesses to come forward. The accident happened close to the junction with Southpark Avenue.

A University of Glasgow spokesman said: "We are deeply shocked that one of our students has been injured as a result of a road traffic accident close to the university.

"We are providing support to her family and friends, and are doing all that we can to work with police on understanding the circumstances of the incident."