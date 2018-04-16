Image copyright Facebook Image caption Sharon Greenop died in 2016

A carer has told a murder trial a client "almost seemed frightened" of her sister.

A jury at the High Court in Glasgow heard things "changed very much" when Sharon Greenop's sister Lynnette moved into her Troon home in 2013.

Ms Greenop's decomposed body was discovered in November 2016.

The carer said there was "a fear factor" and she wouldn't have answered Lynette Greenop back but reported the behaviour to her managers.

Louise Dickie, a deputy manager of a care company, told the court serious concerns had been raised about the care of Sharon Greenop.

Sharon's sister Lynette was told - following a meeting between the care company and social work - that she was not allowed to be in her sister's house when carers were there and she was not allowed to stay overnight as it would affect housing benefit.

The care company stopped providing Sharon's care at the end of 2013.

'Means unknown'

It is claimed 46-year-old Sharon was assaulted on various occasions between 8 September and 10 November 2016.

The charges state that injuries were inflicted "by means unknown" and that there was a failure to obtain medical help.

Prosecutors allege that Sharon was so severely hurt that she died.

Lynnette Greenop, 40, and her 20-year-old niece Shayla Greenop from Ayr, deny murder.

The trial, before Lady Carmichael, continues.