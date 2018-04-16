Image copyright Google

A 46-year-old was beaten up by another man and a woman in a "violent attack" in Paisley at the weekend, police have said.

It happened on Netherhill Road, near to Byres Crescent, at about 07:50 on Saturday.

The man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital with serious injuries after being kicked and punched multiple times.

Detectives have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have been checking CCTV and carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, 5ft 10in, of slim build, with short, dark brown hair. He was wearing a grey and black tracksuit with the word "BOSS" in large writing across the front.

The woman is described as being in her early 20s, 5ft 6in, of slim build, with long, dark brown hair. She was wearing a pink zip-up top and black leggings.

Det Con Jennifer Piggott said: "This was a violent attack which has left a man in hospital.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time who may have seen something that could help us in our inquiries.

"It is quite a residential area near a local newsagents and bakery and therefore people would have been getting up and ready for the day nearby. Do you remember hearing or seeing any disturbance?"