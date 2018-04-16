Image copyright Police Scotland and Spindrift Image caption Craig McClelland was found badly injured on Tweed Avenue and later died in hospital

Two men have gone on trial accused of murdering a father-of-three by stabbing him in a Paisley street.

James Wright, 25, and Stuart McLellan, 28, deny murdering Craig McClelland, 31, at Tweed Avenue, Foxbar, Paisley, on 23 July last year.

McLellan also denies attempting to pervert the course of justice by hiding a top worn by him.

A court heard that Mr McClelland had been on his way to play X-box games with a friend when he was attacked.

He was stabbed twice on the body.

A joint minute of evidence agreed by the prosecution and defence was read to the jurors at the High Court in Glasgow by prosecutor Paul Brown.

Facebook messages

The jury was told that Mr McClelland spent the hours before his death at home in Foxbar with his partner Stacy Wilcox and their three young sons, aged five, two and eight months.

The couple were watching television and discussing a forthcoming holiday to Amsterdam.

Mr Brown said: "Mr McClelland left the house in a good mood at 11.15pm on his way to play X-box games with his friend Joe McLaughlin at his brother's house in Orchy Crescent."

By 23:28 the court heard he was lying dying in nearby Tweed Avenue where he was tended to by an ambulance crew.

He was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley where he died of a heart attack.

The court heard that a number of Facebook messages sent between Wright and McLellan were recovered by police. One of them sent a week before the killing implied that McLellan wanted to stab someone.

The jury was also told that McLellan sent Wright a photograph of himself holding a lockback knife on 22 July.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.