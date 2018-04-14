Image caption Mr Hayat's body was found at a flat in Castlemilk

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man at a flat in Glasgow.

The body of Haider Hayat, 49, was discovered by police at the house in Castlemilk on Tuesday 3 April.

Muhammed Rauf, 41, has already appeared in court charged with murdering Mr Hayat with a hammer and a knife.

Two women, both aged 33, have since been arrested and one of them charged. She is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police had earlier said eight children, including a baby, and two women were in the property when officers arrived at the scene of Mr Hayat's death.

They were all taken to the the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital after the incident and later released.