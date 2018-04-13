Glasgow & West Scotland

Two men arrested in connection with Castlemilk car attack

  • 13 April 2018
Stravanan Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The incident happened on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on 24 March

Two men have been arrested in connection with an alleged incident in which a group of teenagers were struck by a car in Glasgow.

The incident happened on Stravanan Road, Castlemilk on 24 March.

Five children, aged between 12 and 14, were standing on a pavement when they were hit by a silver Vauxhall Astra.

A 21-year-old man who was crossing the road in front of the children was also injured.

One of the children, a 14-year-old girl, suffered a broken neck.

Police Scotland said detectives have arrested two men, aged 20 and 21, and inquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a pre-planned operation in Glasgow and Lanarkshire led to the recovery of drugs with a street value of £11,000.

Two men, both aged 19, and a 20-year-old woman, were arrested and charged for allegedly being in possession of amphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

A quantity of cash was also seized.

They will now be subject of reports to the procurator fiscal.

