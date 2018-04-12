Emergency services are at the scene of an "incident" in North Lanarkshire.

An air ambulance and a number of police vehicles attended an address on Spruce Way in Holytown at about 10.30 on Thursday morning.

Police Scotland confirmed that officers had been called to an "ongoing incident" in the town, near Motherwell.

At least eight police cars and vans were sent to the scene but officers have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 10.26 to attend an incident at Spruce Way, Holytown.

"We dispatched an ambulance, a paramedic response unit, an advanced paramedic and an air ambulance to the scene."