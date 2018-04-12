Man arrested and charged over death of Kilmarnock woman
A man has been arrested and charged over the death of a woman in Kilmarnock.
The victim was found seriously injured in a property in the town on Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the incident at 22.20 in Craigie Place. She was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse hospital where she died a short time later.
A 51-year-old man has been arrested and charged over the incident.
He is expected to appear in Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Thursday.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.