Diver dies after being found unconscious in the water
- 11 April 2018
A diver has died after he was found unconscious off the coast of Gourock, Inverclyde.
Police Scotland said the alarm was raised around 13:00 on Wednesday after the 57-year-old man was pulled from the Firth of Clyde.
He was taken to Inverclyde Royal Infirmary but pronounced dead a short time later.
Police were unable to confirm if the man was a commercial or recreational diver.
A force spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing."