Image copyright PA Image caption The fire quickly spread through the five-star hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond

Forensic examiners have finally been allowed inside Cameron House hotel almost four months after a fire which claimed the lives of two guests.

Simon Midgley, 32, and Richard Dyson, 38, died after the blaze on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Balloch.

More than 200 guests were evacuated after the alarm was raised about 06:40 on 19 December last year.

But experts were only granted access to the 18th Century building last week after it was deemed safe.

It is not known how long their investigation will take.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley were thought to be on a winter break in Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that following extensive structural work, scene examiners have now been able to access Cameron House hotel.

"A full forensic examination is ongoing and the investigation continues to establish details surrounding this incident.

"Family liaison officers are in regular contact with the families of both men and are keeping them updated with any developments."