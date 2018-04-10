Image caption Gary Rawlings later told his victim the attack had been a "mistake"

A man has been jailed for three years after a rape victim secretly recorded him confessing.

Gary Rawlings attacked the 17-year-old at a flat in Glasgow's Thornliebank in late 2016.

She did not speak about her ordeal to anyone but months later captured Rawlings on her mobile phone admitting what he had done.

This included Rawlings, who was 17, claiming he did not think the girl was "serious" when she told him to stop.

He was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow after he pleaded guilty to the rape.

Judge Norman Ritchie QC told Rawlings: "Your belated admission (of guilt) spared her having to give evidence."

He added what happened to the girl has had "long lasting consequences" for her.

It emerged Rawlings has already been hit with a lifelong Non-Harassment Order forbidding him from approaching the teenager following separate court proceedings.

'Can we stop?'

The rape occurred after the pair were together at a flat in Glasgow's Thornliebank towards the end of 2016.

But, after a few moments, the girl told Rawlings: "Can we stop? I don't want to do this anymore."

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said Rawlings carried on for about ten minutes despite being repeatedly asked to stop.

Afterwards the victim told him: "I told you to stop. I did not want to do it."

Rawlings replied: "I'm sorry."

Mr McVicar said the girl was left "upset" but did not tell anyone at the time as she was worried no one would believe her.

In April last year she met Rawlings while she was in Glasgow city centre with a friend.

He made a comment to her but she ignored him and tried to walk away.

Secret recording

The court heard the girl then decided to record Rawlings on her phone without his knowledge.

He went on to admit to the sex attack.

Mr McVicar said: "He made admissions of having raped her and these were recorded on the mobile phone.

"He indicated what happened had been a mistake and that he did not think she was being serious when she told him to stop.

"He had been aware that she was upset when she was leaving the flat."

The victim went to police after further "unwanted contact" by Rawlings.

She stated she had been raped and handed over the phone with the recording.

Rawlings was later questioned by police, but made no comment.

Greg Farrell, defending, said his client was "heartfelt sorry" for what happened to the victim.

The advocate added: "He must simply try to put this behind him and have no further contact whatsoever with the girl."

The non-harassment order was issued by a sheriff last month.

Rawlings, now 18, had a string of convictions involving the same girl including threatening behaviour and breaching bail.