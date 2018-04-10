Broadcaster and journalist Stuart Cosgrove is to chair the board tasked with attracting Channel 4's new national headquarters to Glasgow.

The proposal to create a new HQ outside London is part of a major restructuring planned by the channel.

Channel 4 will not sell its London headquarters, but plans to establish a new base to house "creative decision makers who are spending money".

Glasgow City Council launched its bid to attract the new HQ last month.

It faces competition from Cardiff, Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Cosgrove has previously served as the channel's controller of arts and entertainment and head of programmes (nations and regions).

He said: "The same values and qualities that typify Glasgow are ingrained in the culture and identity of Channel 4.

"They are bold and provocative, with real heart - and they both attract and celebrate innovative and diverse people.

"Channel 4 and Glasgow are made for one another."

The bid is backed by the Scottish government and the board will include representatives from the city's creative industries.

Glasgow is already home to BBC Scotland and STV.

Growth sector

Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken welcomed Cosgrove's appointment to the role.

She said: "Both this city and the channel are clearly close to his heart - and there is nobody who better understands how the two can complement each other."

Channel 4 is expected to announce the details of the selection process shortly.

The Scottish government has identified the screen production industry as a key growth sector.

Last December proposals for a new film studio near Edinburgh were given the green light.

Cosgrove previously chaired the government's digital media strategy board, on behalf of Scottish Enterprise.