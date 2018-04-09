Major Glasgow road reopens early

Image copyright Scottish Water

Aikenhead Road in the south of Glasgow will reopen on Friday 13 April following extensive water works.

Scottish Water closed the section of the A728 to carry out improvement work to the city's sewer network in January.

Traffic will be able to access the road six weeks earlier than expected after 55m of new waste water pipe was laid.

The road will be open in time for the Scottish Cup semi-finals taking place at Hampden Park this weekend.

Image caption The road was badly effected by floods in July 2016

The work forms part of Scottish Water's £250m investment programme to improve Greater Glasgow's waste water network.

Once completed the programme will alleviate flooding and improve water quality.