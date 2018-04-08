Bomb disposal experts were called in to deal with a device discovered near a farm park in Ayrshire.

A member of the public found what appeared to be an old mortar bomb near Dunure Road, just behind the Heads of Ayr Farm Park at 21:30 on Saturday.

Police put a cordon around the area and an explosive ordnance disposal team was sent to the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the device was assessed and then safely detonated.