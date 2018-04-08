Image copyright Google

A man has been charged in connection with an assault in the Calton area of Glasgow which left another man in hospital.

Police said a 30-year-old man was attacked on Millroad Drive on Friday afternoon.

Officers attended an incident at about 16:40 and on arrival discovered the assault victim nearby. He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested and charged.

He is expected to appear at the city's sheriff court on Monday.