Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect targeted a house on Luing in Airdrie on Thursday night

Detectives are hunting a masked man who used a bright red battering ram to force his way into a couple's home.

Police Scotland said the suspect targeted a house on Luing in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at about 21:00 on Thursday.

The suspect, who was wearing a dark ski mask, demanded a number of items from the couple but left empty handed.

The man was about 5ft 7in, in his late 20s, of medium build and was dressed in dark clothing and was wearing gloves.

'Terrifying ordeal'

Det Insp Cameron Miller said: "Although nobody was hurt in what we believe to have been a targeted attack, this was a terrifying ordeal for the couple and has left them extremely shaken.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen someone matching the above description.

"Battering rams are heavy, and this one was of a distinctive colour.

"It is unknown if the suspect made off in a vehicle from the street and therefore someone in the area may have seen him on foot nearby."

The householders, a 63 year-old man and 57 year-old woman, were uninjured.